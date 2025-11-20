Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, Trump's Israeli-born Chabadnik nominee for US Anti-Semitism Czar, tells Sen. Hollen that criticism of Israel must abide by the IHRA definition.

"You have a right to criticize a country, but if you are only going to criticize Israel—and that's every… pic.twitter.com/VmVtMpSrSe

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 20, 2025