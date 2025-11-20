Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, Trump's Israeli-born Chabadnik nominee for US Anti-Semitism Czar, tells Sen. Hollen that criticism of Israel must abide by the IHRA definition.
"You have a right to criticize a country, but if you are only going to criticize Israel—and that's every… pic.twitter.com/VmVtMpSrSe
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 20, 2025
Memo to Senator Hollen: The evil Talmud (which Chabad clearly utilizes in its NOAHIDE abomination) clearly states a Jew can lie to a Gentile. Are you that compromised that you actually believe this member of the Synagogue of Satan?
Who in the hell is this goofy looking Rabbi who looks like he just finished his Gerber baby food before answering every question?
The guy looks like a 3 year old with the mind of a 2 year old trapped in an older person’s body. All I hear is, “Goo goo Gaa gaa!” whenever he speaks.