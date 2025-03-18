Report: US and Israel Consider Expelling Gaza Palestinians to Syria

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

According to a report from CBS News, the US and Israel are considering expelling Gaza’s Palestinian population to Syria to facilitate the ethnic cleansing of the territory.

The report said the US and Israel were also interested in sending Palestinians to Somalia and Sudan, two war-torn nations, which was previously reported. Somalia has denied that it was approached by US and Israeli officials, and Sudan hasn’t commented.

A source told CBS that the Trump administration has attempted to reach out to Syria’s interim government, which is led by the al-Qaeda offshoot Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, about the idea of resettling Palestinians in Syria through a third party.

A source “from the region” told CBS that the HTS-led government has been approached, although a Syrian government official denied any knowledge of the proposal from the US and Israel.

President Trump has repeatedly called for the permanent removal of Palestinians from Gaza as part of his plan for the US to “take over” the territory. Trump’s calls have emboldened members of the Israeli government who have been calling for ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the establishment of Jewish settlements.

Idit Silman, the Israeli minister of environmental protection, said last week that God had sent the Trump administration to facilitate these goals. “God has sent us the US administration, and it is clearly telling us – it’s time to inherit the land,” she said.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently said that the plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza was “taking shape.” He said the Israeli government would establish a new “migration administration” to facilitate the ethnic cleansing. “If we remove 5,000 a day, it will take a year,” he said. “This is a huge logistical operation – not just the bus that takes them, we need to know who is going, to which country, what ages, vocational training, a huge operation, we are preparing.”