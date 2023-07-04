REVEALED: Prosecutor who signed off on Biden’s ‘sweetheart’ plea deal worked for Hunter’s business partner by Katie Daviscourt

The corruption surrounding the federal probe into Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings continues to deepen as it has been revealed that the federal prosecutor who signed off on Biden’s ‘sweetheart’ tax deal worked for the first son’s controversial business partner as Special Counsel.Assistant United States Attorney Derek Hines signed off on the charging documents brought forth by Delaware US Attorney David Weiss on Tuesday, following a five-year investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes and illegal foreign business dealings.

Hines worked as special counsel to former FBI director Louis Freeh at Freeh Group International Solutions, a lobbying and risk management consultancy firm that accompanied Hunter Biden on overseas business dealings that are currently under congressional investigation, according to Daily Mail.

In 2015, Freeh and his firm worked closely with Hunter Biden as a consultant for Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu, who was accused of bribery by the State Department while Joe Biden was US Vice President in the Obama administration. Freeh was paid $3 million to help secure the deal, which is allegedly part of Hunter Biden’s congressional criminal investigation.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Daily Mail that the link between the Hines and Freeh “calls into question the integrity of their entire investigation” into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes. The charges filed against Hunter Biden in Delaware last week were strongly criticized by Republican lawmakers, many of whom claim that Biden received a mere “slap on the wrist” in a “sweetheart” deal.

When Joe Biden’s term ended as Vice President, Freeh offered “lucrative future work options” to both President Biden and Hunter Biden, proposing consultancy services for overseas business dealings that included former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, according to Daily Mail. Freeh also donated $100,000 to President Biden’s grandchildren’s private trust, the outlet reports. According to Hines’ LinkedIn account, he worked as Special Counsel for Freeh between August 2013 and February 2015. The federal prosecutor that charged Hunter Biden, David Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump, has been under immense scrutiny for offering Hunter Biden a “sweetheart” deal. IRS whistleblowers have since come forward with shocking claims that allege the Department of Justice interfered in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax crimes, including Weiss being prevented from prosecuting the first son. Link to original article