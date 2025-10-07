Rose City Antifa co-founders discovered living in Sweden after fleeing Portland

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

The co-founders of the violent Portland, Oregon Antifa group Rose City Antifa have been discovered living in Sweden by independent journalist Christian Peterson. The journalist attempted to ask Johan Victorin, who has US and Swedish dual citizenship, whether President Donald Trump’s designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist group made him afraid of being convicted.

Johan and Caroline Victorin had fled to Europe, and are now living in Varberg, Sweden. The two co-founded Rose City Antifa, a group that has gone underground since 2021.

Peterson confronted Johan Victorin, asking him, “Johan, could we get a comment on the terrorist labeling of Rose City Antifa? You are a citizen of the United States. Are you afraid of being convicted of conspiracy yourself?” Victorin just got into his car and drove off. Similarly, an earlier confrontation in the video resulted in Victorin slamming a building door on Peterson.

Trump signed an executive order in late September designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist group. The order characterizes Antifa as a “militaristic, anarchist enterprise” that is intent on overthrowing the federal government and law enforcement.

The order states, “Antifa recruits, trains, and radicalizes young Americans to engage in this violence and suppression of political activity. Trump’s directive instructs all relevant federal departments and agencies to use existing authority to “investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations.” That includes prosecuting individuals and organizations accused of providing financial or material support for the group.

Trump ordered National Guard troops to be deployed to Portland to defend federal facilities amid ongoing, nightly violence, however, a judge on Sunday blocked the administration from sending federalized National Guard troops anywhere in the country into Portland.