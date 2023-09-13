SAFE AND EFFECTIVE: Dr. Fauci Now Admits COVID Vaccines Cause Myocarditis

By Jim Hᴏft – The Gateway Pundit

The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, confirmed during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can cause myocarditis, particularly in young men.

This comes after months of dismissing or downplaying concerns about potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

During the interview, Fauci was asked to discuss the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the ongoing vaccine drive.

Addressing the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, Fauci said, “Again, we have experience with this type of vaccine in billions of people. It’s a safe vaccine. Of course, with the mRNA, there’s a very, very, very low risk, particularly in young men, of getting a myocarditis.”

However, Fauci was quick to follow up his acknowledgment with a comparison: “But if you look at the risk of myocarditis from COVID itself, it’s greater than the risk of the vaccine.”

Five days before the largest vaccination campaign in the country’s history, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged the Americans to trust the vaccines and trust the science. He argued, “was a reflection of extraordinary scientific advances and did not compromise safety, nor did it compromise scientific integrity.”

A study from Israel revealed that there was “no increase in the incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis” in unvaccinated adults who had COVID-19 infection.

This contradicts Fauci’s statement and the findings of earlier studies that suggested there may be a connection between cardiac inflammation and coronavirus infections.

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, the researchers concluded that there is “no increase in the incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis in COVID-19 recovered patients compared to uninfected matched controls.”

“Myocarditis and pericarditis are potential post-acute cardiac sequelae of COVID-19 infection, arising from adaptive immune responses,” the study stated. “We aimed to study the incidence of post-acute COVID-19 myocarditis and pericarditis.”

A total of 787,968 Clalit Health Services adult members were included in the study between March 2020 and January 2021. Out of that total, 196,992 adults were found to be infected with the COVID-19 virus (16,632 adults with previous vaccination were excluded from the group). The control cohort of 590,976 adults with no Covid were age- and sex-matched, according to the study (5 adults with previous vaccination were excluded from the group). “Nine post-COVID-19 patients developed myocarditis (0.0046%), and eleven patients were diagnosed with pericarditis (0.0056%). In the control cohort, 27 patients had myocarditis (0.0046%) and 52 had pericarditis (0.0088%),” the study stated. “In the current large population study of subjects, who were not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, we observed no increase in the incidence of myocarditis or pericarditis from day 10 after positive SARS-CoV-2.” The researchers went on and stated, “Multivariable analysis did show male sex as associated with a higher risk of developing myocarditis or pericarditis, regardless of previous COVID-19 infection.” The mainstream media and far-left organizations such as Facebook have often portrayed any questioning of the vaccine’s safety as “misinformation.” Anti-vaccine groups on Facebook were using the carrot emoji to bypass the automated moderation system by the social media giant. By replacing the word “vaccine” with a carrot emoji, some groups were able to keep their posts from being flagged by Facebook’s AI technology. Even the Gateway Pundit’s Facebook page is at risk of being suspended and has reduced its distribution due to our reporting on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.