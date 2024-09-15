Scientists Sound Alarm as Untreatable Deadly ‘Syndrome’ Emerges in Covid-Vaccinated

By Frank Bergman – Slay News

A disturbing new deadly and untreatable “vaccination syndrome” has emerged in people who have received Covid mRNA shots, scientists are now warning.

The new phenomenon was revealed in a medical case study published in the prestigious Cureus journal.

The researchers investigated the case of a patient who was suffering from “cerebral disease, eye disease, and SFN [small fiber neuropathy].”

According to the study, the patient had developed a new syndrome which was caused by the Pfizer (BNT162b2) Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

The scientists diagnosed the patient, a 47-year-old male, with the first confirmed case of “Post-Acute Covid Vaccination Syndrome” (PACVS).

In the “Abstract” section of the study’s paper, the researchers note that the patient “developed acute and post-acute COVID vaccination syndrome (ACVS/PACVS) after the first dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine.

“The PACVS manifested as cerebral disease, eye disease, and SFN [small fiber neuropathy].”

The researchers warn that the new syndrome can strike anyone of any age who has received at least one dose of a Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

The new syndrome can emerge suddenly at any unspecified time and potentially kill sufferers.

In the “Abstract” section, the researchers elaborate:

“Side effects can manifest as acute COVID vaccination syndrome (ACVS) within hours or a few days after vaccination or as post-acute COVID vaccination syndrome (PACVS) several days or weeks after vaccination.

“ACVS/PACVS can be mild to fatal and can occur at any age.”

Unfortunately for the patient analyzed for the case, all efforts at treating the syndrome have mostly been unsuccessful.

In the “Abstract” section, the researchers elaborate:

So far, there is no known treatment for the disorder.

The scientists note in the paper:

“Two years after the onset of the adverse effects, recurrent elevated recoverin antibodies were detected.

“Despite the administration of various treatments, most symptoms persisted for more than three years, and only a few interventions such as glucocorticoids, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, botulinum toxin, inuspheresis, and HELP (heparin-induced extracorporeal LDL precipitation) apheresis showed a transient beneficial effect.”

The new syndrome’s side effects include:

malaise

chronic fatigue

peripheral nerve dysfunction

dysesthesia (an unpleasant abnormal sense of touch)

motor weakness

pain

vasomotor dysfunction

cardiovascular impairment

cognitive impairment

headache

visual or acoustic dysfunctions

death

The scientists note that the patient suffered severe and persistent adverse events following his first dose of the Pfizer mRNA injection.

“Post-acute COVID-19 vaccination syndrome (PACVS) is a chronic disease triggered by SARS-CoV-2 [Covid] vaccination,” the researchers confirmed.

“[Post-acute COVID-19 vaccination syndrome] is discriminated from the normal post-vaccination state by altered receptor antibodies, most notably angiotensin II type 1 and alpha-2B adrenergic receptor antibodies.”

“In conclusion, this case offers an example of a collection of symptoms following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination (SC2V) in a patient with a specific autoimmune disorder and positivity for anti-recoverin antibodies.

“These clinical manifestations may be triggered by an exaggerated immune response known as multisystemic inflammatory syndrome in adults to SC2V.”

This news comes as scientists and doctors continue to link the Covid “vaccines” to a growing number of side effects and diseases.

As Slay News reported last week, researchers in Japan have issued a red alert after making a “shocking” discovery.

Japanese scientists are warning the public that Covid mRNA shots are now “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology.”

The nation’s leading experts are raising the alarm after linking Covid mRNA injections to surges in 201 dangerous and deadly diseases.

The findings were laid out in a 93-minute press conference, during which, some of Japan’s leading researchers revealed that Covid “vaccines” have now been linked to thousands of side effects.

During the press briefing, the Vaccine Issues Study Group, a panel of esteemed medical experts, detailed the findings from a “shocking” systematic review of research papers.

The findings followed six months of investigations into the side effects of the Covid mRNA shots that were pushed onto the public to supposedly tackle COVID-19.

Professor Emeritus Masanori Fukushima of Kyoto University warns that the breadth of the harms is “unprecedented” for medical treatments.

“A systematic review of the literature has unveiled some shocking information,” Fukushima told reporters.

“Thousands of papers have reported side effects after vaccination, affecting every possible aspect of human pathology, from ophthalmology to psychiatry,” he said.

“For example, the age-adjusted mortality rate for leukemia has increased.

“And there are significant findings for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and so on.”

Prof. Fukushima said there were so many brain-related adverse events among the Covid-vaxxed that researchers probably hadn’t found all of them yet.

“Mental disorders, psychiatric symptoms, depression, mania, anxiety, came up in abundance, but it’s endless,” he said.

Fukushima, who has 208 scholarly papers to his name on ResearchGate, warned that doctors who want to sound the alarm are being silenced.

Professor Yasufumi Murakami from the Tokyo University of Science is demanding that the administration of Covid mRNA shots be banned.

“It’s very clear what happens when you administer a toxic gene to a human,” he said.