🚨Get Ready for More Shedding!
Self-Amplifying mRNA COVID Shot Approved
A NEW self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) COVID shot received the green light from Japan’s Ministry of Health. This frightening new technology is an addition to the already unstable modified mRNA jab, but… pic.twitter.com/aT4VvozkyJ
— Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) February 20, 2024
Posted: February 21, 2024
Categories: Videos
4 thoughts on “Self-Amplifying mRNA COVID Shot Approved A NEW self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) COVID shot received the green light from Japan’s Ministry of Health.”
“The remedy is worse than the disease.”
— Francis Bacon
And remember her?:
https://twitter.com/thismorning/status/1346038472566571008
.
The Sound Of SIRENS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oKlIvAFEB0Hb/
.
Seems Tedros never heard the word “individual.” And this is what he wants us to know:
https://twitter.com/newstart_2024/status/1759645804002726366
.
‘Medicine’ related: Pills: What’s in there!!?:
https://twitter.com/ScienceGuys_/status/1759578331337441327
.