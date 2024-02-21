NEW: Catholic Indiana couple appeals to Supreme Court after their child was taken from them after they refused to refer to him as his preferred pronouns.

By Colin Rugg

In 2021, the Indiana Department of Child Services investigated parents Mary and Jeremy Cox and later took their son after they refused to refer to him as a girl.

He was then placed in a home that affirmed his gender identity.

The parents have reportedly filed a petition to the Supreme Court asking for their case to be heard.

Here is their story:

