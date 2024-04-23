Sen. Hawley: Send National Guard to Crush Pro-Palestine Protests Like ‘Eisenhower Sent the 101st to Little Rock’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Monday called for the National Guard to be unleashed on pro-Palestine protesters at universities throughout the country the same way “Eisenhower sent the 101st to Little Rock” to force integration of public schools at gunpoint.

“Eisenhower sent the 101st to Little Rock,” Hawley tweeted Monday morning. “It’s time for Biden to call out the National Guard at our universities to protect Jewish Americans.”

As I reported yesterday, neocon John Podhoretz said anyone who doesn’t want to unleash the National Guard on pro-Palestine protesters doesn’t “give a s**t about Jewish kids” and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) labeled the protests as “terror” and demanding they be shut down to “keep Jewish students safe.”

When Hawley was accused of anti-Semitism in 2019 for attending Netanyahu advisor Yoram Hazony’s “National Conservative” conference, he responded by saying he would die for Israel.

“You’ll have to carry me out on a slab before I compromise my defense of the Jewish people, their greatness, their history, their safety, and the state of Israel,” Hawley said.

In the wake of October 7th, Hawley — who made a name for himself by criticizing “cancel culture,” “wokeness” and online censorship of conservatives — started demanding the Department of Homeland Security fire critics of Israel in their employ, cancel the visas of critics of Israel and have them deported for their anti-Israel political views.

“Conservatives” have abandoned every single value they’ve claimed to represent — from free speech to free enterprise and free markets — to shield Israel from any criticism of their ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza.