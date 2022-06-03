Senator Lindsey Graham Says He Is Ready to Vote on ALL Gun Control Proposals Mentioned by Joe Biden

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham (SC) on Thursday evening said he is ready to vote on ALL gun control proposals mentioned by Joe Biden.

Lindsey Graham also urged Schumer to bring the gun control proposals forward for votes.

“I stand ready to vote on ALL the proposals mentioned by President Biden tonight and encourage the Democratic Leader to bring them forward for votes.” Lindsey Graham said.

Senator Graham also added he is ready to “work across the aisle to find common ground” on gun control legislation.

I also stand ready to work across the aisle to find common ground – something that was absent from President Biden’s address to the nation. (2/2) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 3, 2022

Joe Biden Thursday evening delivered remarks on the recent mass shootings and called on Congress to reinstate the 1994 ‘Assault Weapons Ban.’

Biden attacked the Second Amendment – AGAIN – and said no amendment is absolute.

Joe Biden called for ‘red flag laws’ and demanded the 1994 ‘Assault Weapons Ban’ be reinstated.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21,” said Biden.

Joe Biden also called on Congress to limit how many rounds a weapon can hold.

“We should limit how many rounds a weapon can hold. Why in God’s name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30-round magazines, that let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes?” Biden said.

And sellout Lindsey Graham is ready to go full steam ahead on Biden’s proposals attacking the Second Amendment.

