Jun 28, 2022 Louie had many questions about Elmo getting the COVID-19 vaccine, so he spoke with their pediatrician to make the right choice. Louie learned Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep Elmo and everyone they love around them safe. Now Elmo is ready for all the hugs!
2 thoughts on “Sesame Street: Elmo Gets the COVID-19 Vaccine | PSA”
Pimping out Elmo to poison our people, our littlest people. Shame!!
The 10-20% in this country are used to doing what puppets tell them to.
What a f-king slime ball you would have to be to derive the essence of your being from a washcloth.
Shame shame shame shame shame