SHALOM, MASSIE: Trump Says He Will ‘Lead The Charge’ to Primary Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

“The most pro-Israel president in history” on Monday night announced he’s going to try and primary the most America First member of Congress.

“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past,” Trump said on Truth Social after Massie voted against his terrible CR bill. “HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him.”

“He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Chaney before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???”

All that was missing from Trump’s post was a “SHALOM, MASSIE” at the start.

Lest anyone forget, Trump tried to have Massie primaried in 2020 and failed.

Trump raged at Massie for voting against his terrible covid stimulus bill (which led to an explosion of inflation that we’re still feeling the brunt of today).

Massie said at the time that the “stimulus should go straight to the people rather than being funneled through banks and corporations.”

Massie argued the bill amounted to “largest wealth transfer from taxpayers to the super rich” in history — and he was completely vindicated.

After Massie last month teased a potential Senate run to take Mitch McConnell’s seat, the Republican Jewish Coalition pledged “unlimited” campaign spending to stop him.

That’s how the Israel Lobby responds to an actual America First patriot — unlike Trump who got the RJC’s full endorsement because he ran on giving the Lobby total power over our Congress.

Seeing as how Trump now seems to be working with the Anti-Defamation League and is unquestionably doing their bidding, it wouldn’t surprise me if his attacks on Massie are being guided by the same forces.

That said, Trump’s attack on Massie set off a firestorm on Twitter with virtually everyone taking Massie’s side over Trump’s.

Big mistake. Read the room. https://t.co/7wJIeC5brS — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 11, 2025

Massie also joined in on the fun:

UPDATE: Trump doubled-down on his attack on Tuesday afternoon and Massie fired back: