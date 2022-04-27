Southern California Water Officials Declare Water Shortage Emergency For the First Time Ever, Restrict Outdoor Watering

Southern California officials Tuesday evening declared a water shortage emergency for the first time ever.

The Metropolitan Water District’s board declared a water shortage emergency and ordered SoCal residents to restrict outdoor watering to one day a week.

The restrictions will go into effect June 1.

Cities and water suppliers that get their water from the agency will face hefty fines if they don’t comply and exceed monthly water limits, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Metropolitan's board declared a Water Shortage Emergency and for the first time ever, implemented an Emergency Water Conservation Program – requiring member agencies in State Water Project-dependent areas, home to 6M #SoCal residents, to restrict outdoor watering to 1 day a week. — MWD of SoCal (@mwdh2o) April 26, 2022

Parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties will be required to cut back outdoor watering.

1/3 of our region – parts of LA, Ventura & San Bernardino counties – faces an emergency because of reliance on severely limited NorCal supplies. We're requiring these areas to cut back outdoor watering to 1 day a week, but need all #SoCal residents + businesses to save up to 30%. — MWD of SoCal (@mwdh2o) April 26, 2022

KTLA reported:

