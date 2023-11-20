SUMMER OF DIED SUDDENLY – Women ages 30-39: Sudden deaths from June to Oct 2023 – 86 tragic deaths and analysis – Ages 30-39 Cardiovascular Disabilities +167%, Hematological +690%, Cancer at record!

By DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD

Oct.31, 2023 – Gatineau, QC – 30 year old Melissa Marenger suffered a cardiac arrest while giving birth to her second child and died (reported Oct.31, 2023)

Image

Oct.28, 2023 – Douglas, NB – 34 year old Jennifer Ann Hachey died suddenly in her sleep on Oct.28, 2023

Image

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*