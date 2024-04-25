Texas Governor, Greg Abbott not only broke his own law… he just shoved the first amendment down the toilet
ARREST THIS MAN IMMEDIATELY..🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bWmZmzgphd
— Pelham (@Resist_05) April 25, 2024
One thought on “Texas Governor, Greg Abbott not only broke his own law… he just shoved the first amendment down the toilet”
And then celebrates the arrest of protesters at UT Austin.
Unfrigginbelievable…..