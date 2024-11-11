Texas Last Night Apparently this is a Meteor breaking up in our atmosphere. The issue is clips like this are now emerging literally every other day….

🇺🇸 Texas Last Night Apparently this is a Meteor breaking up in our atmosphere. The issue is clips like this are now emerging literally every other day…. pic.twitter.com/1cYm76hEgB — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 11, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



