Texas police raid apartment complex controlled by Tren de Aragua gang, 20 arrested

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

Texas police raided a largely vacant San Antonio apartment complex Saturday that was controlled by the Venezuelan-exported Tren de Aragua gang, arresting 20 people. The gang members had been using the edifice as a base of operations as they try to extend their criminal influence throughout Texas, the New York Post reported.

A police task force stormed the building and investigated all 300 empty units at the Palatia Apartments on the North Side of the city, San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) Chief William McManus told reporters at a press conference. Gov. Greg Abbott recently declared the organized crime unit to be a “terrorist” organization.

Concerned citizens had alerted the SAPD about suspicious activity at the apartment complex that included reports of narcotic sales, human trafficking, and threats to remaining apartment residents. “We had information that members of the transnational gang Tren de Agua were in control of the area and committing various crimes,” McManus said.

The cops arrested 20 people and 19 of them have been charged. Several of those detained were already wanted by the police. The search of the apartment complex was conducted by a joint team of officers from SAPD, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Customs and Border Protection, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and Homeland Security Investigations. The joint operation was entitled “Operation Aurora” and is one component of a larger state strategy to stop Tren de Aragua’s growth. The gang’s members in San Antonio have been linked to crimes like prostitution, cocaine trafficking, and extortion, News4SA noted.

McManus said Saturday that the gang has been in San Antonio for “several months” and that they distinguish themselves by tattoo branding and wearing red clothing. “We assure the community and members of the public that we are committed to their safety and on top of this TDA issue that seems to have gone very public lately,” McManus said, adding that there are other hideouts law enforcement will target.

“We are onto you,” he warned the gang. “We are coming for you and we know where you are.”

The organized crime previously occupied a hotel in El Paso. The gang also received national attention after members were revealed to have taken over an apartment complex in Colorado, extorting “rent” money from tenants.