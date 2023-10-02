The Canadian government, armed with one of the world’s most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all “online streaming services that offer podcasts” must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls:

One thought on “The Canadian government, armed with one of the world’s most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all “online streaming services that offer podcasts” must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls:

  1. “Regulatory controls.” Sounds like some kind of laxative to help flush out freedom.

    Funny how communism asks no permission or consensus. It just pompously marches along as if no opposition was waiting in the wings.

    HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*