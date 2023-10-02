The Canadian government, armed with one of the world’s most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all “online streaming services that offer podcasts” must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls:https://t.co/wHOloLgnY2 pic.twitter.com/6noTYceVsg
October 2, 2023
One thought on “The Canadian government, armed with one of the world’s most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all “online streaming services that offer podcasts” must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls:”
“Regulatory controls.” Sounds like some kind of laxative to help flush out freedom.
Funny how communism asks no permission or consensus. It just pompously marches along as if no opposition was waiting in the wings.
HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!
