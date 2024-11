🇸🇾🇺🇸 On @TuckerCarlson's show, @ggreenwald revealed a truth about U.S. involvement in Syria:

The CIA poured $1 BILLION PER YEAR into a regime-change war against President Bashar al-Assad.

Let that sink in. A billion dollars annually — your tax dollars — fueling conflict. pic.twitter.com/sAEkmnXVew

— Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 (@KevorkAlmassian) November 25, 2024