The Controllers of Money, Energy, and Food, Will Control the World: Can You Say ‘Covid’ and Ukraine False Flags?

Gary D. Barnett

“Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.”

Quote attributed to Henry Kissinger

It is best to preface these comments by discussing the fact that the ‘covid’ scam is not over, and has not permanently disappeared. In fact, most of the planks of the ‘covid’ agenda are still in place, even though the lockdowns are temporarily over, most businesses that are left are temporarily open, and mask wearing is for the most part not mandated by every government department and bureaucracy. But what about fake ‘cases,’ what about poisonous bio-weapon injections, what about travel restrictions and bans, what about identification technology, what about tracking, tracing, and testing, and what about rampant inflation due to these and other forms of manipulation?

The ‘covid’ agenda was and is a major part of what is happening in what should be called World War III, but remember that it is just one part of the plot, which in my mind, should be outlined as a war against all people by their own governments instead of a hot war using deadly weaponry against some manufactured enemy state. Therefore, every new claimed threat should be first disbelieved, for getting wound up in any state narrative will necessarily cause a bias against the truth in favor of a preordained outcome set in motion by those attempting to propagandize the crowd. The U.S. and Ukraine collusion called the war on Ukraine by Russia, is a perfect example of this strategy.

Nothing should be viewed as singular or as a unique situation or threat, as all is part of the same agenda driven plan, and all is tied together in the same war against all of us by collaborating nation states. Although each nation is at this time warring against its own citizens, this is a global effort that is not individually structured, but is reacting independently by design, with the top tier of the most powerful controlling the strings of the political class puppets worldwide. The U.S. is certainly at the top of this power pyramid currently, but that could change dramatically as the China model being sought will allow for other players to gain a seat at the table of the masterclass attempting to rule over the new system being built today.

Once this new paradigm is complete, those who control money, energy, and food, will control the world. That is the end game desired, and every piece of the puzzle being fitted into place today, supports the takeover agenda. Nothing is separate, nothing is accidental; all is a cog in the wheel of the planners of this global takeover. It is imperative to understand that this is a war against all of us, and that this war is consumed by lies, deceit, propaganda, psychological manipulation, and trickery. Every new perceived threat is but another illusion meant to divide and distract as many as possible, so that the state’s agendas can go forward without much resistance.

The false flag called the “Russia/Ukraine war” has just been the latest example of the divide and distract strategy, and it worked perfectly. Overnight the deadly ‘covid’ narrative was suspended as the threat of Russia once again took center stage. The same old playbook with an ‘innocent’ victim attacked by a rogue superpower was used by the U.S. in order to strike mass fear into the ignorant public at large. It was framed as not only an attack against innocent Ukrainians by a bloodthirsty tyrant, this to pull at the heartstrings of the uninformed, but was also used to terrify the masses into believing that nuclear annihilation was possible at any moment. This was the new, ‘crawl under your desks for safety’ moment, and trust the state to protect you from ‘imminent’ terror. It is all a sham.

Actually, it was much worse than what I have just described, as this one fake event was also used as a springboard to disrupt the world’s food supply and distribution. It was also used to disrupt the flow of energy due to pre-planned sanctions on Russia, which was meant to cause chaos in energy markets, and higher prices and panic among the public. Most importantly, it is being used to make way for a cashless society dependent on a global central-bank controlled digital monetary system, where every transaction can be fully monitored, controlled, restricted, or eliminated by state decree, as just happened in the communistic state of Canada recently.

Food is of course vital to everyone, as is energy, but the control of money is the lynchpin in any effort to control the world. This Ukraine hoax is helping the ruling class to achieve all these agendas at once, allowing this vast conspiracy to go forward at lightening speed.

With supply lines shut down, food production and distribution being purposely impeded by state action, the raising of prices to levels most cannot fathom; sickness, hunger, poverty, starvation, and death will occur. The Ukraine excuse is being blamed for all of this, and acceptance of this lie by the masses will bring about exactly what the controlling class seeks. Without proper food supply, higher prices will prevail, and with food shortages, chaos will win out, this causing panic and fear, which are enemies of the people, but a boon for the ruling state thugs. A weak, ignorant, and brainwashed society is simply candy to the ‘elite’ class of rulers, governments, the large banking establishment, giant corporations, and the medical and technological powers. In the midst of all this terror -driven madness lies the key to global dominance, which is the control of money from a centralized banking source.

The so-called war in Ukraine, and the massive monetary sanctions on Russia, its allies, and other parts of the world, are being used to facilitate pandemonium in the monetary and financial markets. Alternate settlement options are being sought by several countries as financial chaos continues, but this chaos was planned and therefore intentional, as it upsets monetary markets worldwide. This will allow for globalist agendas to be fulfilled, and the conversion to a central bank-controlled money system is well in the works. Every new ‘emergency’ helps to usher in totalitarian policies meant to restructure the individual current nation-state systems into a global top-down controlled digital fiat infrastructure that can function as a one world centralized power, mostly hidden from the view of the masses.

In order to keep people in line, and loyal to what they consider to be ‘their nation,’ a feigned sovereign structure will have to be maintained. Every central bank will have their own digital currency, but the actual globalist control will be in the hands of the central banks, with most all major transactions going through one central clearing house if you will, where overall dominance will be in the hands of one international central banking system, sitting atop the pyramid of power. After all, control of money allows control of the world.

At this point in time, well over 80% of all central banks are researching and ‘considering’ launching a central bank digital currency, (CBDC) and many already have current pilot programs or have already accomplished their launch of what can be described as state-controlled digital fiat currency. This is staggering in that these efforts have been ongoing since before the ‘covid’ or Ukraine false flags. These staged events are meant to disrupt world economies, causing great financial harm, while undermining the current money systems to such an extent as to cause a mass clamoring for relief from monetary risk by the ruled proletariat class. Once again, this can only lead to a voluntary acceptance by the masses of a centrally controlled digital society that will claim to protect all from monetary harm. This of course is another evil inversion of reality, and in fact will lead to the destruction of what is falsely considered ‘real’ money in favor of a global controlled system.

This will naturally also lead to social credit systems like those in China, universal income fully controlled by globally ruled governing puppets, domestic and international monitoring passports, new universal tracking and tracing technology; all reliant on a one world autocratic operating model in a top-down authoritarian system. Again, while each country may seem to be sovereign to some extent, and while individual central bank currencies will likely exist, all will be effectively controlled from one centralized location by the most powerful technocrats.

A cashless society is just around the corner, and that would guarantee the enslavement of all under the rule of the very powerful few. The control of food, food quality, food production and distribution, the control of energy, and the ultimate control of money, are all tied together. Each system will be said to have failed so that a new system, a great reset as described by the World Economic Forum, would lead to control of all vital world functions. Freedom could never exist in such a system.

Beware of every new false warning, beware of every claimed emergency declared by the state, beware of every threat of war, beware of every media pronouncement, and beware of the centralized digital monetary takeover that will be sold as the only option available to protect the masses from economic harm. Consider every government and mainstream pronouncement to be nothing more than sinister propaganda, as the intentional destruction of money and economies will be purposely caused by those same rulers pretending to be your saviors.

References and supporting links:

Do not go to sleep: this is not the end of ‘covid’

What will you do when there is no food?

The race to central bank digital money is on!

80% of all central banks are researching CBDC

Political sanctions and the destruction of the dollar

Sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine

Today’s central bank currency status

Guide to new digital economy

The multiple CBDC bridge: A wholesale central bank digital currency

The potential Orwellian horror of digital currencies

Gary D. Barnett