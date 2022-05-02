U.S. Congress continues to funnel money and weapons to the Azov Regiment, a neo-nazi-run paramilitary in Ukraine. This is not some fringe group but rather a major part of Ukraine’s military.
4 thoughts on “The cover-up in Ukraine is getting worse”
In the 2018, 1.3 trillion dollar spending bill (that was passed by Congress): ‘none of the funds made available by this act may be used to provide arms, training or other assistance to the Azov Battalion’
Take a look at McCain at the 3min 30 sec mark….reminds me of Biden with that blank ‘nobody home’ facial expression
Don’t know if this is legit but makes sense to me?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/naT2P2AVD5eL/
makes some good points
Yes it does, kinda goes with what Henry says their new base?