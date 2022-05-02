The cover-up in Ukraine is getting worse


U.S. Congress continues to funnel money and weapons to the Azov Regiment, a neo-nazi-run paramilitary in Ukraine. This is not some fringe group but rather a major part of Ukraine’s military.

4 thoughts on “The cover-up in Ukraine is getting worse

  1. ‘U.S. Congress continues to funnel money and weapons to the Azov Regiment, a neo-nazi-run paramilitary in Ukraine. This is not some fringe group but rather a major part of Ukraine’s military at every level’
    In the 2018, 1.3 trillion dollar spending bill (that was passed by Congress): ‘none of the funds made available by this act may be used to provide arms, training or other assistance to the Azov Battalion’
    Take a look at McCain at the 3min 30 sec mark….reminds me of Biden with that blank ‘nobody home’ facial expression

