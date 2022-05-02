The electronic health record has added the Pfizer shot for ages 6 month – 4 yr old. Did I miss something?
Either they approved it already, or they’re about to roll it out. That option in drop down box was not there last week.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The electronic health record has added the Pfizer shot for ages 6 month – 4 yr old. Did I miss something?
Either they approved it already, or they’re about to roll it out. That option in drop down box was not there last week.
One thought on “New shot option”
Not approved except for emergency use which should have expired already.
It is not a vaccine
NO child should be jabbed with this or any other ‘vaccine’