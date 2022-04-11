The David and Goliath fight against online conspiracies

Apr 9, 2022

•

Online conspiracies and misinformation are driving mistrust, division and even violence – much of it is seeded on social media platforms. And big tech companies are cashing in on the views and likes, driven by algorithms designed not to inform but to retain users. Their lobbying powers are immense. But Imran Ahmed is undaunted. He and his Center for Countering Digital Hate are at the heart of the fight for reform and accountability. For The New Reality, Jeff Semple takes us through the online spaces they’ve infiltrated, talks about how Putin’s war in Ukraine brought this to a boil, and the next frontier in online hate and disinformation. For more info, please go to