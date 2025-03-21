The Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely is asked about Israel killing over 400 people since Tuesday.
Hotovely blames Hamas and says Israel never harms civilians. pic.twitter.com/D1lKNQ0vV9
— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 21, 2025
