The leader of the Pride movement is Rabbi Shmuly. This is the man who plans to send your children off to die fighting Israel’s war. He also sells sex toys with his daughter.

The leader of the Pride movement is Rabbi Shmuly. This is the man who plans to send your children off to die fighting Israel’s war. He also sells sex toys with his daughter. pic.twitter.com/cCV9D7YLYY — RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅 (@RyanMattaMedia) June 2, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



