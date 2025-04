“The masters of the universe are Jews!” former US Sen. Norm Coleman proclaims at the Jerusalem JNS policy summit, calling on Jewish tech industry CEO’s to counteract Gen Z’s growing support for Palestine (Coleman was a warm-up act for Netanyahu)

“The masters of the universe are Jews!” former US Sen. Norm Coleman proclaims at the Jerusalem JNS policy summit, calling on Jewish tech industry CEO’s to counteract Gen Z’s growing support for Palestine (Coleman was a warm-up act for Netanyahu) pic.twitter.com/JCRqWxpsXR — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 28, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet