The Overlooked Shell Company Operated By Epstein’s Accomplices

By blueapples – Zerohedge

A common retort I hear about the unsurprising turn of events that the Epstein Files™ won’t be released is that the government must think we are stupid. No, it isn’t that. At least, it isn’t just that. I tell those offering that trite response, “No. They think you’re a pussy and you won’t do anything about it, and guess what? They’re right.” At some point long ago, We The People have failed to hold up to our end of the social contract that binds us to the United States government. We have done little to nothing to hold our elected officials and the enormous bureaucracy they empower accountable. Instead, we perpetuate the dynamic enabling this injustice by trusting the fox to guard the hen house time and time again yet somehow expecting a different result. By removing ourselves from taking agency over our own lives and repeating that mistake, we are just as at fault as those we rightfully vilify. After all, evil is a force of nature. It is the responsibility of men to stand up against it. As the saying often apocryphally attributed to Edmund Burke among many others goes, “all it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”

While it is clear that evil continues to triumph, it isn’t fair to say that good men have done nothing entirely. While many haven’t, others have but they still need to do more. In the face of the Epstein Files™ debacle which is the embodiment of the example of demoralization that defected Soviet spy Yuri Bezmenov warned the west about, there is still a faint glimmer of hope that there is more that we can do. As investigative journalist Nick Bryant has pointed out, there really is no Epstein “client list” as if he kept a detailed roster of the pedophilic sexual predators he ensnared in his web of malfeasance tacked onto his fridge with a magnet like it was a grocery list. While a list itself doesn’t exist, it doesn’t need to. There is an abundance of evidence highlighting the key players behind Epstein’s pedophile network that are known by the public. While the Trump administration won’t be putting the spotlight on them, the American public still can.

I tried to do this years ago when I uncovered a shell company operated by Epstein’s former pilot, Nadia Marcinko, run out of a building managed by Ossa Properties, the property management company owned by Mark Epstein, Jeffrey’s brother. The name Ossa is an apparent reference to The Cave of Ossa in Greece, which archaeologists have referred to as “The Cave of the Nymphs” due to inscriptions found at the site dedicated to the mythical female personifications of nature. The word nymph carries a much more sexual undertone which is relevant to the perverse figures associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

301 East 66th St. served as a hot bed for associates of Jeffrey Epstein.

The shell company was located at 301 East 66th St. on the Upper East Side on Manhattan, a building that Jeffrey Epstein was known to house women connected to him at. Mark Epstein owned nearly all the apartments in the building, which were reportedly purchased from Les Wexner, the billionaire who became disgraced after his ties to Epstein were uncovered. Several other high profile Epstein connections have been seen visiting 301 East 66th St. through the years, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. The building also housed models from MC2, the modeling agency owned by fellow “suicide” victim and Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel, who himself had an apartment there.

While the media examined an adjacent company named Aviloop connected to Ossa Properties, its self-proclaimed “sister company” Aviatri did not receive the same notoriety. After seeing Aviatri mentioned on the Aviloop website, I was able to uncover its website. What that revealed was Marcinko ran Aviatri as a “recruiting agency for aspiring female pilots” long after Jeffrey Epstein’s supposed death in federal custody. Yet, unlike Aviloop, no official record of Aviatri being registered as a business with the New York State Department of Corporations or any other registry apparently existed to the best of the knowledge I gathered investigating it.

After uncovering the Aviatri website, I contacted Mark Epstein to try to get in touch with Nadia Marcinko. This happened during a time where there were widespread labor disputes among airlines so I introduced myself to Mark under the guise that I was a business reporter. I told him that I would like to interview Nadia because I believed that greater representation of female pilots in the airline’s work forces was a crucial component to the collective bargaining being negotiated with labor unions. Mark was responsive but also remained unyielding in his position that he would not divulge his tenant’s contact information.

What Mark did ostensibly do in response to my inquiry was contact Nadia. This was evident because any mention of the address managed by Ossa Properties was summarily scrubbed from both the Aviloop and Aviatri websites. Fortunately, I had the foresight to screen capture that evidence ahead of that reaction. A few weeks later, I was lucky enough to be invited on InfoWars to convey my findings about Aviatri to the public during an episode of Alex Jones’ show dedicated to putting the focus on Epstein’s accomplices.

Following the airing of the InfoWars broadcast, Aviatri took its website offline….somewhat. The URL for the homepage brought visitors to a landing page stating that the website was under construction, which still remains to this day. Nadia may have taken this measure out of panic because she certainly was not comprehensive in keeping the website away from the eyes of inquiring minds. All it takes is altering the URL to https://www.aviatri.com/next to get behind the blockade she replaced the homepage with. From there, the full Aviatri website still remains accessible, although the pertinent contact information is still absent.

This is especially important because as the footer of the website conveys, Aviatri’s website was launched or at least last updated following my expose on the company in 2019. This means that while the company may started before Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and disappeared, it was operating long after his initial arrests that made his sex crimes evident. Given that the website is still online, along with Aviloop’s, whatever purpose those companies serve is at the very least still valuable to the Marcinko and whoever else is involved in these shady enterprises.

Move along, nothing to see here….

I’m not rehashing this episode to relive any past glory I have had. It was amazing being able to go on InfoWars and making some impact, regardless of how minuscule, on Epstein’s criminal network is one of the few things I am proud of accomplishing in my life but achieving that is far from doing enough in the fight for justice for his victims. The reason I am putting attention back on Aviatri is because it serves as evidence that the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplices not only have gone unpunished but they in all likelihood are still being committed. Just as the dereliction of duty by the Trump administration to not hold Epstein’s network accountable doesn’t erase their previous crimes, it serves to enable any that are still being committed.

Marcinko is not the lone example of known accomplices of Epstein to have gotten off without so much as a slap on the wrist. Close members of Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle including his brother Mark, along with the procurers who targeted underage girls for abuse, namely; Sarah Kellen, Lesley Groff, and Adriana Ross are still at-large. In the wake of Ghislaine Maxwell’s attempt to overturn her conviction in connection to Epstein, the Federal Judge overseeing her appeal noted that the non-prosecution agreements any of those parties may have received following Epstein’s 2007 arrest in Palm Springs, Florida did not immunize them from the crimes they committed thereafter or outside of that jurisdiction.

While the likes of Nadia Marcinko, Sarah Kellen, Lesley Groff, Adriana Ross, Haley Robson, et al. have not been given the attention they deserve through the Epstein Files™ disclosures, their role in his criminal enterprise is as clear as day. That means that there is no dependence needed on the federal government to amplify the public discourse around these names. What needs to be done now is for the American public to sever itself from the ideologues who they have let lead this country astray down a path of decline and take up their civic duty to make sure the names of these accomplices of Jeffrey Epstein, among the many others, do not fade into obscurity.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!