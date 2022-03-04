HAPPENING NOW: The Peoples Convoy is making its way through Indiana and headed to Cambridge Ohio.
The convoy has tripled overnight as other convoys merged to create one big convoy en route to D.C. Beltway and arrives this Saturday.
Follow us ==> @ElAmerican_ pic.twitter.com/hvAG3v5EIp
— El American (@ElAmerican_) March 3, 2022
Posted: March 4, 2022
One thought on “The Peoples Convoy is making its way through Indiana and headed to Cambridge, Ohio”
“The Peoples Convoy”?
Sounds pretty Socialist/Communist to me.