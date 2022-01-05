The Shadowy CIA Data Firms Behind the Creation of Digital Vaccine Passport IDs

Daily Veracity

In January 2021, tech giants such as Microsoft, Oracle, and MITRE Corporation announced their launch of the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI) in partnership with healthcare companies.

On their website, the VCI describes itself as an alliance of private and public organizations dedicated to the development of the ‘issuance of verifiable health credentials’ bound to an individual digital identity.

The VCI idea depends upon a common platform from which digital wallets can be created, and on the VCI website they call for “participating organizations to commit to implementing, testing, and refining the SMART Health Cards Framework within their sphere of influence.”

According to VCI, their ‘SMART Health Cards’ are meant to “work across organizational and jurisdictional boundaries.”

SMART health cards as of now include a person’s name, gender, birth date, phone number, and email address, as well as vaccination status. Developers hope, however, that these cards will eventually become all-encompassing universal digital identities that reside within a universal digital wallet.

The rest is here: https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/12/17/the-shadowy-cia-data-firms-behind-the-creation-of-digital-vaccine-passport-ids/