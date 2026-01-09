Jewish Zionist Stephen Miller is appointed to lead Venezuela
Jewish Zionist Paul Singer gets Venezuela’s “crown Jewel” oil company
Netanyahu gets the “most anti-Israel ” Latin American country off the board
And White Nationalists really think Trump took Venezuela for them 😂 pic.twitter.com/VAhp16IV8w
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 9, 2026
One thought on “Jewish Zionist Stephen Miller is appointed to lead Venezuela Jewish Zionist Paul Singer gets Venezuela’s “crown Jewel” oil company Netanyahu gets the “most anti-Israel ” Latin American country off the board”
The headline at the source page,
https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/2009429312861290714
reads like this:
“Jewish Zionist Stephen Miller is appointed to lead Venezuela. Jewish Zionist Paul Singer gets Venezuela’s ‘crown Jewel’ oil company. Netanyahu gets ‘the most anti-Israel’ Latin American country off the board. And White Nationalists really think Trump took Venezuela for them.”
Then there’s a laugh/cry emoji.
We saw the tweet a while back, but in the write-up I’d change the words “White Nationalists” to “MAGA.” Don’t pin that BS on all of us. We know Trump serves the jews-gone-wild. We know our country has been ruthlessly overtaken and misdirected. White or other, a real American National has no investment in or respect for a puppet dictator.
To the human family in Venezuela, Gaza, etc…. May you find a way to reclaim what’s yours, just as we have to take back what’s ours. And may we all set our lives on a course of freedom. In our nation we have our Bill of Rights, the template to get the tyrants off our backs. It is waiting for us to enforce it. Perhaps the oppressed of the world can gain strength from each other as the forces of darkness escalate. We don’t hate each other; WE HATE THEM!!!
.