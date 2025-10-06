This is CRAZY

The state of Virginia is making people pay taxes on their cars, trailers, campers, RVs and boats EVERY YEAR based on their value

Every year you must again pay taxes on your vehicles, even if they’re paid off

– They give you an assessed value

– Then there is a… pic.twitter.com/tMXufGBI3P

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 5, 2025