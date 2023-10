The United States Government Are Funding Terrorists. The Biden Administration Is Still Backdoor Funding Hamas

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen Is Trying To Give Them Even More Money. It’s Right Here, On The Record

The US Is Secretly Funding Both Sides Of The Israel… pic.twitter.com/Pz4Tsr8TDv

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 29, 2023