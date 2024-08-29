The US Government has started an investigation into BlackRock after BlackRock was exposed for investing $429,000,000 into the Chinese military
Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna sold $130k of BlackRock stock just 4 months before the investigation
How did he know? Insider trading. pic.twitter.com/kZvOG7Cg9h
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 28, 2024
One thought on “The US Government has started an investigation into BlackRock after BlackRock was exposed for investing $429,000,000 into the Chinese military Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna sold $130k of BlackRock stock just 4 months before the investigation”
oh good we got em now!!