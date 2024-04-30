The US government’s crackdown on university protests and TikTok is a calculated move to silence dissent and support Israel’s war agenda against Iran, all at the expense of American interests.

The US government's crackdown on university protests and TikTok is a calculated move to silence dissent and support Israel's war agenda against Iran, all at the expense of American interests. – Nick Fuentes 🇺🇸@raymo_g

pic.twitter.com/EWXggbPcby — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 30, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



