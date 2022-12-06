Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
One thought on “The Word From the Trenches – December 6, 2022”
Speaking of digital currency…
“They do not understand what technocracy is. A Technate is the most comprehensive form of tyranny ever devised by humanity. … A Technate degrades the citizen to the status of a dog or a machine. We only exist to serve Continental Control and the Function Sequences. These will be led by an untouchable parasite class who claim peck-rights and absolute authority over all.”
— Iain Davis, ‘Understanding Technocracy,’ 12/4/22
