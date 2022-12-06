China ready to boost full-scale cooperation with Russia — PM

BEIJING, December 5. /TASS/. Beijing intends to deepen cooperation with Moscow in many spheres for the benefit of Russian and Chinese people, China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang said at the 27th regular meeting between the heads of government of the two countries held in a videoconference format on Monday.

“The Chinese side is ready to continue deepening full-scale cooperation with our Russian partners for the benefit of our peoples, for the sake of peace on the planet, regional stability and the development and prosperity of all states,” he noted.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is participating in such talks with his Chinese counterpart for the third time.

