Archive: TWFTT 1-11-22
10 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 11, 2022”
47 degrees
Mostly sunny.
36, sun, wind
WOOHOO
Heatwave for you.
🙂
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! Henry, you might be interested to hear that after 2 years they finally did isolate “Covid-19”! I know, huge shock! But here’s the proof –
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7DWwmhzjg65O/
I stand corrected. 🙂
Haha! 😀
“chest xray came back and they said she got covid pnumonia, that why its taking her longer to recover “ goodness the email I got
Covyella. Lol
Asset Forfeiture.. it can only happy if We ALLOW them to search in the first place. a man told me some years ago that pOlice had a “radar gun type” piece of gear where they could tell how much money you had in the car when you drive by. THEN.. a couple years later they came out with the 100$ bill with that blue strip on it. IT IS a tracking strip ALL the stories of roadside robbery are people with thousands on them. awful convenient you get pulled over AND have a buncha cash huh?? obviously the answer is to not let them search. of course you’ll have to defend that position. it amazes me how the TV will tell us they DO have the RIGHT to do heinous things to us but when we tell anyone they CANNOT we’re the crazies.. sometimes I wonder what the hell we’re fighting for. .. I don’t fight you because I can win. i fight you because you (evil) must be resisted. every day you must think about me. how are you going to deal with me today. and when I’m gone you must think about the one who replaces me. you will never know peace. THAT is why I fight.
Re: “… sometimes I wonder what the hell we’re fighting for.”
Mike, I know how difficult it is to keep focus. They got us scrambling to stay sane in an insane world. We know The Bill of Rights is why we fight, and with it will come an open road to thrive, create, adventure, and love those we love.
I like very much what you wrote here:
“I don’t fight you because I can win. I fight you because you (evil) must be resisted. Every day you must think about me. How are you going to deal with me today. And when I’m gone you must think about the one who replaces me. You will never know peace. THAT is why I fight.”
This not only attests to our numbers but the commitment that comes with them. I just love the way you put it because it shows fortification and unstoppability. Unstoppability!!
Thank you!!
.