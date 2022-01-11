Posted: January 11, 2022 Categories: Videos ‘There is no Control of the Omicron Wave’, Shatters Infection Record In Israel TrialSite News Jan 10, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
3 thoughts on “‘There is no Control of the Omicron Wave’, Shatters Infection Record In Israel”
“Infections”. I got a minor “infection” in a cut the other day. It never affected my overall health & was completely healed in 2-3 days. Imagine if we reported ALL the types of “infections” that people got in the media every day. Boy we could create some overwhelming fear then ay?! Am I giving them ideas or am I just hitting the nail on the head about what’s been going on so far?
Isn’t-real is a infection
And an affliction
They’re just confused
Definitely!