This is horrific. Young people are being sold the lie that if they m*til*te their bodies, they can find true happiness and community.

  1. Oh man, crystal ball, 10 to 15 years from now. I see regret, pain, despair, and many other horrors.

    Curse the hands that held the knife that changed a child into what she is not.

