This is how Germany treats its citizens just so lsraeI can murder more chiIdren. pic.twitter.com/I0B1OeB6RU
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) August 12, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
This is how Germany treats its citizens just so lsraeI can murder more chiIdren. pic.twitter.com/I0B1OeB6RU
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) August 12, 2025
One thought on “This is how Germany treats its citizens just so lsraeI can murder more chiIdren.”
There is a special place in Hell or all the police who serve the Evil demonic leaders of this world, it is even lower than where the Jew lovers are kept.
Pay only the soldiers is the device the Jews will use to take many, many souls from God to eternal Hell. It has always been done through history by the devil, because it works so well. It is an easy way to get people to turn against their own brethren and not love them as Jesus loves us. Police get money/greed and false ‘pride’ that they are the good guys, both soul destroying sins.