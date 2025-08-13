ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says Christianity is the origin of anti-Semitism.
"There were these accusations that the Jews killed Christ." pic.twitter.com/4f1qLVKqim
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 12, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says Christianity is the origin of anti-Semitism.
"There were these accusations that the Jews killed Christ." pic.twitter.com/4f1qLVKqim
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 12, 2025
One thought on “ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says Christianity is the origin of anti-Semitism.”
So, Christians claiming Jews killed Christ after the crucifixion is “antisemitism” when the TALMUD claims the same thing… calling this jerk a walking contradiction is being too kind…how’se about psychopath?
And, oh yeah, he’s an Askenazi Jew…and Ashkenaz was the grandson of Japtheth, not Shem…. Double psychopath! Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah