100 year old veteran break down crying
"This is not the country we fought for" pic.twitter.com/W7Y8XsKLp0
— WilliamA33 (@WilliamA_33) July 2, 2022
Posted: July 3, 2022
7 thoughts on ““This is not the country we fought for””
Heartbreaking. Beyond those who deceived this man with war-for-money (and yeah, he got a paycheck) it looks like his heart really was about serving liberty. And at 100 years old, he still cares, still is able to care. I got a feeling his tears just might reach a few people and bring them on-board. What a cruel betrayal of a man who likely thought he was fighting for freedom. I’d like him to know of the millions who are in the fight for our Bill of Rights. Might do his heart some good.
.
Well said Galen, thanks.
He’s wrong. This IS the country he got because of the government he fought for. Wakey wakey
Could be wrong, but I just don’t think he knew, Martist. I just don’t think he knew.
.
Of course he didn’t know, if it wasn’t for Henry and the internet I’d still be blinded.
Brought tears to my eyes as well. Seeing all that symbology plastered onto his uniform made it extra sad to think that for him, they stand for honour, but for those who awarded them to him, they stand for ownership of their cannon fodder who believed their lies.
It’s heartbreaking because he sees it. How many people did he watch die on both sides?
“ He’s wrong. This IS the country he got because of the government he fought for. Wakey wakey”
Sorry, yet the finger can be pointed both ways, no?