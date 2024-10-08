When they try and push their October 7th propaganda on you, show them this
This one video ALONE is worse than ANYTHING Israel ever endured… https://t.co/MQgRQZbiiE
— The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) October 7, 2024
One thought on “This one video ALONE is worse than ANYTHING Israel ever endured…”
All week their lies have been punching me in the stomach. A spin beyond spin making the perpetrators the victims, they’re age-old method of manufactured manipulation.
And here, Trump inserts himself into the manipulation as if we don’t know the truth.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BLGygT5t3Ruj
If you vote you have blood on your hands.
