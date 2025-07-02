This woman works in Construction in Nashville They had 3 different job sites for the day Each job site had multiple different crews of people scheduled to work. Some doing roofing etc She says EVERY job site had ALL crews cancel because of ICE raids

  1. Hard to expand to a bigger picture on this. Layered and emotional.

    Yeah, ICE can and will come after ANY of us, yet one still wonders… Were any of those workers those who swam across the river and planted a Mexican flag? Just wondering.

    Layered and emotional.

    .

    Reply

