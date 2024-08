“Those Venezualans are taking over”

Parts of Aurora, CO are now under the control of the migrant gang Tren de Aragua.

They took over apartment buildings, rob stores, shut down streets for protests, and commit violent crime.

Kamala is the border czar pic.twitter.com/lJu8NGuLzP

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 29, 2024