Tonight Trump appointed Pete Hegseth his Secretary of Defense. Hegseth is a fanatical neocon who worked for think tanks funded by Paul Singer, the Koch brothers, and Sheldon Adelson. He believes “Zionism and Americanism” are intertwined.

Tonight Trump appointed Pete Hegseth his Secretary of Defense. Hegseth is a fanatical neocon who worked for think tanks funded by Paul Singer, the Koch brothers, and Sheldon Adelson. He believes “Zionism and Americanism” are intertwined. Cool.

pic.twitter.com/GFEjHbFEnf — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 13, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet