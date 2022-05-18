Treasure trove of 128,000 Hunter Biden emails exposed online

May 17, 2022 • More than 120,000 emails from the notorious Hunter Biden laptop have been published on a searchable online database anyone can access. The site, called bidenlaptopemails.com, allows users the option to download all 128,00 plus emails from Hunter’s hard drive onto their own computer. The emails were uploaded by former Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler. “Here are the 128k emails from the Biden Laptop, which is a modern Rosetta Stone of white and blue collar crime under the patina of ‘the Delaware Way’,” the site said. The creation of the site comes as Hunter faces a federal probe into his overseas tax businesses, with the New York Times reporting in March that the president’s son could face money laundering charges.