Trump: Arrest of Palestinian Activist is ‘First of Many to Come’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump on Monday hailed the arrest of “anti-Semitic” pro-Palestine protester Mahmoud Khalil and said it is “the first arrest of many to come.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Following my previously signed Executive Orders, ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it. Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again. If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America’s Colleges and Universities to comply. Thank you!

It’s nice that Trump is acknowledging this was a political arrest done pursuant to his executive order on combating “anti-Semitism,” as that will no doubt be entered as evidence in court.

He’s justifying the decision by claiming Khalil is “pro-terrorist” and “support[s] terrorism” — all while he sits in the Oval Office with a golden pager gifted to him by Netanyahu to commemorate an Israeli terrorist attack on Lebanon.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed last week that the US was using AI to “catch and revoke” the visas of anti-Israel protesters who appear to be “pro-Hamas” — but it’s a lot more likely they’re just relying on Jewish doxing groups like Canary Mission (Khalil was the top person in the Canary Mission’s crosshairs).

The Trump administration last week also announced they were canceling $400 million in federal grants and contracts for Columbia University for failing to turn their campus into a safe space for Jewish students.

“These cancellations represent the first round of action and additional cancellations are expected to follow,” the Trump administration said in a press release on HHS’s website. “The decisive action by the DOJ, HHS, ED, and GSA to cancel Columbia’s grants and contracts serves as a notice to every school and university that receives federal dollars that this Administration will use all the tools at its disposal to protect Jewish students and end anti-Semitism on college campuses.”

As I noted yesterday, Trump has faltered on his pledge to conduct “mass deportations” of illegal aliens and is now moving to deport critics of Israel who are in America legally.

Khalil is here legally on a green card (which Trump has said he wants to hand out to anyone who graduates from any college in America) and it can only be revoked for “fraud, violating immigration laws, criminal activity or failure to maintain permanent residence,” according to Axios.