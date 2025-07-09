Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Over Jeffrey Epstein Question: ‘Are You Still Talking About Epstein?!’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at a reporter for “still” asking questions about Jeffrey Epstein just two days after his DOJ and FBI declared he didn’t blackmail anyone, wasn’t murdered and had no “client list.”

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?!” Trump raged. “This guy has been talked about for years. You’re asking–we have taxes, this, and all of the things–and you people are still talking about this guy? This creep?”

WATCH:

Transcript via RCP:

REPORTER: Your memo and release yesterday regarding Jeffrey Epstein left some lingering mysteries. One of the biggest ones is whether he ever worked for an American or foreign intelligence agency.

The former Labor Secretary, who was the Miami U.S. Attorney—Alex Acosta—allegedly said Epstein worked for an intelligence agency.

Could you resolve whether or not he did? And why is there a minute missing from the jailhouse tape?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy has been talked about for years.

You’re asking—we have taxes, this, and all of the things—and you people are still talking about this guy? This creep?

That is unbelievable.

Do you want to waste the time? You feel like answering?

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: I don’t mind–

DONALD TRUMP: I cannot believe you are asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, when we are having some of the greatest success—and also tragedy with what happened in Texas.

It just seems like a desecration. But you go ahead.

PAM BONDI: Sure. First, to back up—in February, I did an interview on Fox that got a lot of attention because I was asked a question about the “client list.”

My response was, “It is sitting on my desk to be reviewed”—meaning the file, along with the JFK and MLK files as well. That is what I meant by that.

As to the tens of thousands of videos—they turned out to be child porn, downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein.

Child porn—never going to be released.

As to him being an agent, I have no knowledge. We can get back to you on that.

And about the minute missing from the video: we released the video showing definitively that the video was not conclusive. But the evidence prior to it showed he committed suicide.

There was a minute that was off the counter.

What we learned from the bureau of prisons was that every night they redo that video. It’s like from 1999—every night, the video is reset.

And every night should have the same minute missing. So we are looking to release that as well.

That’s it on Epstein.