TRUMP SELLS OUT THE WEST TO BIG AI Trump just signed an executive order, federally PROTECTING AI companies from state law violations. This places the AI robber-barons ABOVE the state. Essentially creating a new nobility class.

One thought on “TRUMP SELLS OUT THE WEST TO BIG AI Trump just signed an executive order, federally PROTECTING AI companies from state law violations. This places the AI robber-barons ABOVE the state. Essentially creating a new nobility class.

  1. Of course. Can’t have lawsuits getting in the way of the future of AI race.

    Skynet reigns free!!

    This is no different than Big Pharma companies being free from lawsuits during Covid. Look how that turned out.

    Unfrigginbelievable!!!!!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*